Legends Field: Home of new Kansas City Monarchs works to pay tribute

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Take me out to – Legends Field! The home of the Kansas City Monarchs is located in Kansas City, Kansas, just a short drive west of downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Formerly known as the T-Bones, the Monarchs are in the American Association. It’s an independent professional baseball league, considered a partner league with Major League Baseball.

“We’re not affiliated with any one team, we’re affiliated with all the teams,” Mark Brandmeyer, owner of the Monarchs, said. “In fact, already this year, we’ve had 17 players that have played for us and have gone back and are now playing for the MLB.”

Just last year, the team faced an uncertain future. Brandmeyer stepped up to the plate and bought the team. He used the time off during the pandemic to rebrand, paying tribute to one of KC’s original baseball teams.

“I think for Kansas City, there’s not a more important team than the Monarchs,” he said. “We really get to tell the stories of the Monarchs from the 20s now to the 2000s.”

For the first time in more than 50 years, the Monarchs are back in Kansas City, and they’re waiting for you to see history take the field.

“If you haven’t been out to this ballpark, it looks like a whole different place,” Brandmeyer said. “We have our Beer Park with six different craft brewers, and then the barbecue project, which we host a different barbecue purveyor from all over Kansas City.”

So come out and enjoy some of KC’s favorite things – barbecue, beer and baseball – all at Legends Field.