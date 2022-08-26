BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Bonner Springs sits on the north side of the Kansas River. It’s mostly in Wyandotte County, but parts of it are also in Leavenworth and Johnson counties. The city is bordered to the north by Kansas City, Kansas, east by Edwardsville, and south across the river by Shawnee.

The beginnings of this town go back centuries, as the Kanza Tribe settled in the area for many years. But in 1812, the Choteau family arrived and created a European trading post. Because of this, the town was named “Four Houses” at the time.

Around 1830, a man named Henry Tiblow took over the ferry that ran along the Kansas River.

“The ferry became known as Tiblow Landing, if you look at the early railroad, it’s Tiblow Landing,” Bonner Springs resident Roger Miller said.

Tiblow was also a member of the Delaware Nation. He and his family moved out of the town in the 1860’s.

“Henry left in ’65 because in order to become a resident of the United States. He would have to renounce his Delaware, so he and his family moved to Oklahoma,” Miller said.

The town’s first founder, John McDaniel, then named the town Tiblow after Henry. The town also still pays tribute to him through its annual “Tiblow Days” festival, which coincidentally, is this weekend.

But the name “Bonner Springs” became official two decades later when a man named Philo Clark plotted the area. “Bonner” was in honor of his friend, Robert Bonner.

“Robert Bonner, who was owner of the New York Ledger and the greatest horseman in America at that time,” Miller said.

“Springs” was added because of the natural springs in the area at the time, and the town was officially incorporated in 1898.

Bonner Springs is now home to almost 8,000 people. This town holds many great parks, businesses, and sources of entertainment for residents and visitors alike. A smaller town you might want to see in person after this Zip Trip., near a big city.

