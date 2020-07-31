Top 4 disc golf courses for a great game around Kansas City

Take the rules of golf and sub in a flying disc for the golf clubs and balls, and you’ll get the basics of Disc Golf. Without the expense of clubs and tee times, it’s no surprise that this sport is gaining in popularity with new courses popping up in city parks and converted golf courses across the country.

Disc golfer releases disc towards the basket for a successful putt.

In Kansas City, you’ll find dozens of courses with challenges perfect for players of all skill levels. So, FOX4 dug into the reviews to find the Top 4 spots to tee up for a game of disc golf around Kansas City.

Honorable Mention: Kessler Park/ Cliff Drive Disc Golf Course

This course off of the historic Cliff Drive is wooded, full of hills, and will give you a workout, but the views you’ll see along the way make it worth it. Make sure to bring water and shoes that can handle the terrain.

Holes: 18

Tee Type: Concrete

Course Length: 6092

Location: 2480 E. Reservoir Dr., Kansas City, MO

Course Map

This Olathe course gets praised by golfers for its signage and well-marked course as well as a good mix of open and wooded shots. The trails are well-maintained, but playing after a recent rain could get a little muddy.

Holes: 18

Tee Type: Concrete

Course Length: 5149

Location: 16445 Lackman Road, Olathe, KS

Course Map

Shawnee Mission Park features an 18-hole, 54-par disc golf course. Golfers will find a mainly flat terrain across a wooded and prairie grass course. Some reviewers mentioned having difficulty finding the tee boxes, so print a map before you go. Beginners to advanced players should enjoy the challenge.

Holes: 18

Tee Type: Concrete

Course Length: 6527

Location: 7900 Renner Road, Shawnee, KS

Course Map

Waterworks Park Disc Golf Course is built on rolling hills among mature trees and incredible views of downtown Kansas City. It’s a favorite of disc golfers not only for the challenge, but for the scenery. There are some steep hills, so be ready for a bit of a hike as you navigate the course.

Holes: 18

Tee Type: Concrete

Course Length: 5175 ft. – 6630 ft.

Location: 3500 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO

Course Map

#1 Rosedale Park Disc Golf

You’ll find two courses to choose from at this KCK park. The ‘Up Top’ course follows the open areas of the park, which means wind will be a player in the game. The ‘Down Under’ course winds through more wooded areas in the park. This is a favorite for disc golfers in the area and can be busy at times. One reviewer noted that teeing off before 1pm is a great idea, if you want to get a quick round in before the crowd. Plus, if you have a craving for barbecue, the original Kansas City Joe’s is right down operating out of an old gas station.

Holes: 18

‘Up Top Course’ Tee Type: Concrete

‘Down Under’ Tee Type: Gravel

Location: 4100 Mission Road, Kansas City, KS 66103





