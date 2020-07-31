Top 4 farmers markets to create your own farm-to-table meals

There are a lot of farmers markets all over Kansas City, so FOX4 went searching through online reviews to see which ones inspired the highest ratings. There were a lot of honorable mentions for this list including the Merriam Market, Parkville and Lenexa. But we had to narrow it down.

Here are the Top 4 local farmers markets the next time you’re craving a fresh from the garden meal.

Be sure to check a farmers market’s web or facebook page before you go. You’ll not only find a list of vendors and produce available, but they will post the latest changes to rules or ordinances that might change the way you shop.

211 W Truman, Independence, MO

Wednesdays & Saturdays: May – October 8 a.m. – 1p.m.

Situated on the historic Independence Square, the Independence Uptown Market is open rain or shine. You’ll find a mix of produce, plants, jams, and baked goods along with pasteurized cheese and meats. For more information on the vendors at each upcoming markets. Click here to check out its Facebook page.

HJ’s Community Center at 6425 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64131

Saturdays 8am-1pm

The Brookside Farmers Market operates year-round, moving indoors for its winter market. It features locally grown produce, meat, baked goods and handcrafts. With a focus on sustainable growing, the market requires that all of its vendors be actual producers, taking an active role in creating what they sell.

Matt Ross Community Center at 8101 Marty, Overland Park, KS 66204

7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Vendors have been providing locally grown produce at the Overland Park Farmers Market for more than 35 years. This year, it may look a little different, as the market moves to the Matt Ross Community Center for a social distance walk-up market, but the offerings are the same. Check out its Facebook page for updates on vendors before each market day.

20 E 5th St #201, Kansas City, MO 64106

April to October: Saturdays (7am-3pm) and Sundays (9am-3pm)

November to March: Saturdays and Sundays (9am-3pm)

The historic City Market was established in 1857, and today it’s still a hub for local vendors and growers. Open daily, you’ll always find a mix of dining, produce, spices and specialty groceries available, but the farmers market stalls don’t go up until the weekend. On Saturdays and Sundays the parking spaces inside are taken over by local vendors selling anything from local flowers and produce to handcrafted goods.

For a list and map of the vendors for each farmers market, click here.

Parking can get difficult, but with the streetcar, you can easily park along the route and hop on for a direct trip to the City Market.