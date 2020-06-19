Top 4 iconic Kansas City Instagram stops

Some of Kansas City’s most iconic locales pop up on Instagram feeds all the time, from tourists and locals alike. So, here’s a list of the Top 4 places to grab a picture that simply screams, “I’m in Kansas City!”

Shuttlecocks

Ever since these statues were first installed on the grounds of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in 1994, people took notice. Reviews might not have been glowing at first, but now they’ve become an iconic piece of art featured in countless Instagram shots.

With 3 on the front lawn and 1 in back, the minds behind this installation imagined it as a giant game of badminton with the building as the net. So, next time you’re out enjoying the art, take a moment and imagine the giants who just finished playing with the 19-foot tall game pieces.

Community Bookshelf

Drive on down to the Kansas City Public Library to snap a picture of this Instagram-worthy piece of Kansas City. The Community Bookshelf was built in 2004, along the south wall of the library’s parking garage on 10th Street.

Twenty-two famous titles are featured on the shelf, reflecting a wide range of reading interests. The various titles were suggested by metro readers and the Kansas City Public Library Board of Trustees gave final approval on which books made the wall.

Union Station Grand Hall

Built in 1914, Union Station’s Grand Hall is one of the oldest locations on our list. The train station saw millions of travelers in its heyday, but by the 80s it had closed its doors. Nearly bulldozed, a major restoration effort saved it in the 90s. Union Station’s grand reopening came just in time to celebrate the new millennium.

Now visitors from all over can stare up at the Grand Hall’s massive 95-foot ceiling, three 3,500-pound chandeliers and 6-foot clock. It’s an awe-inspiring sight and a perfect picture to add to your Kansas City instagram story.

Country Club Plaza

The Country Club Plaza opened in 1923 showcasing architecture influenced by the builders love of Spain. In fact, it features a half-size replica of a tower from Seville, Spain. With its more than 30 statues, murals and tile mosaics, there is no shortage of places to snap a picture to show off your zip trip to the shopping district. Of course, it really lights up on Thanksgiving when workers string more than 80 miles of lights for the annual holiday lighting display.