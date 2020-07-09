Top 4 Kansas City parks with awesome rock formations

Want to go on a hike that really rocks?! Hit the trails at these 4 local parks and you’ll notice the terrain has something a little extra to offer. It’s all about the rock formations on this week’s Top 4!

#4 Landahl Park

20 total miles of connected trails

Dog friendly

Diverse terrains

Hiking and biking

This trail system is a Kansas City classic east of town just a bit north of Blue Springs. To get there go east on I-70, North on Highway 7 and east on Argo Road about two miles. You’ll see the park on the left. Walk the nice rolling trails with lots of short ups and downs. A network of trails can keep you busy all day or a couple of hours. It’s fun to explore and see what the mountain bikers have done to make this trail feel safe.

#3 Blue River Parkway

25 total miles of connected trails

Hiking and mountain biking

Dog friendly

Not stroller friendly

Another classic many may remember was called Miner Park due to to its proximity to the golf course of the same name. This park is constantly expanding its systems of trails north and south. We recommend entering by the tennis courts off Blue River Road on the east side of the park and walking toward the Blue River to meet the trail. A nice flat windy trail follows the river north and south. The trail has a few place to exit and explore the rocky river edges. On the east side of Blue River Road are higher lands with lots of bluffs and cliffs to explore. It is a good place to exercise your legs, but be sure to bring plenty of water.

#2 Swope Park

13.5 miles of connected trails

Hiking and mountain biking

Dog friendly on a leash

Not stroller friendly

Swope Park is back on the list because of all the interesting rocks to explore on Wudchuk Run loop. Located on the east side of the park off Oldham Road. Have your camera ready for lots of rugged selfies.

#1 Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area

5.2 miles of 3 connected trails

Hiking only

No pets allowed

Parts are stroller friendly

This is a great little park in Blue Springs that has almost everything. The trails have been open since mid-April. One paved loop and two connected wood-chip trails make this a pleasant outing for those young and old. We recommend Bethany Falls Trail at the end of the park road. This 1.3-mile loop leads to a great section of the Bethany Falls Limestone rock formation. These rocks are full of fossils and a great place to explore and take picture.