Top 4 Kansas City Royals murals to celebrate the return of baseball

Baseball is back! And while the fans won’t be showing off their gear inside Kauffman Stadium, you can still grab your favorite Royals shirt and pose in front Kansas City’s best Royals murals. Here are our Top 4 plus a few honorable mentions!

You’ll notice a running theme among these murals, all but one of them was created as part of the Raised Royal Mural project in 2017. For that season, the Kansas City Royals worked with local artists to create some amazing artwork around the city, and thankfully these murals are still viewable today.

#4 – Raised Royal Mural #3

421 Southwest Boulevard

You’ll find this mural behind the Foxx Equipment Building and was painted by Donald Ross, also known as Scribe. You’ll find a lot of his artwork around town and at Children’s Mercy Hospital where he has been the artist in residence.

#3 – Raised Royal Mural #5

1523 Oak Street

This Raised Royal mural was created by Kansas City artist Lance Flores and can be found across the street from the Kansas City Star Building.

#2 – Raised Royal Mural #1

Southwest Boulevard and 25th Street

You’ll find the first of the Raised Royal murals on a wall at the intersection of 25th Street and Southwest Boulevard. It was painted in the Spring of 2017 by well-known Kansas City muralist Phil “Sike Style” Shafer.

#4 – Raised Royal Mural

4130 Pennsylvania Avenue in Westport

Our favorite of the Raised Royal murals can be found in Westport, painted on the side of the Sweet Siam Thai Restaurant. This mural was the creation of the Carpenter Collective, a Kansas City based design and branding studio led by partners Jessica and Tad Carpenter.

Honorable Mentions

Town Pavilion Parking Garage

Raised Royal Mural #2 was painted on the north side of the Town Pavilion Parking Garage by artist Alexander Austin.

The Crossroads Royals Mural was created by muralist Brian SCENARIO Fraser.