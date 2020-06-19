Top 4 parks to go hiking around Kansas City

Whether you’re looking for a challenging trail, or something you can bring the kids on, our list of the Top 4 hiking parks around Kansas City has something for everyone. Check them out and be sure to tag us on social with #FOX4ZipTrip and let us know what you think!

Parkville Nature Sanctuary

3 miles of trails (1 mile smooth path)

Parts are child stroller friendly

Unfortunately, not dog-friendly

Diverse terrains

No Mountain Bikes

This trail system is located just north of Parkville University and south of the Riss Lake Dam. Park you car in the parking lot on E12th Street (or Woodward Road), and it’s a short walk to the trails. It has two large connected loops. The “Old Kate Trail” is flat and paved (1 Mile) that has a nice wood-chip trail extension that leads to a spillway waterfall with benches to enjoy the sound of rushing water under a canopy of trees. It also has a long wooden walkway above a wetlands area where it is not uncommon to see groups of deer.

Wyandotte County Lake

15 total miles of connected trails

Hiking and Mountain Biking

Dog Friendly on a leash

Not Stroller Friendly

This Park feels like a national park in places with little examples of “Parkitecture.” It’s a nice park to drive through with many places to pull over and view the lake and use the shelters for picnicking. The Main hiking trail can be accessed near Shelter 9 with plenty of parking. Also, from this parking lot you can drive down to the water via a small service road and park to access more parking options, parts of the trail, as well as a floating dock and a picnic benches.

Swope Park

13.5 miles of connected trails

Hiking and Mountain Biking

Dog Friendly on a leash

Not Stroller Friendly

Swope Park has really upped its game with the addition of these trails in recent years. Mountain bikers, trail runners and hikers with dogs enjoy these long and interesting trails with lots of different types of terrain. Wudchuck (that’s how they spell it) trail is a very cool, rocky path that is fun to explore on foot.

Stocksdale Park

5.5 Miles of connected trails

Hiking and Mountain Biking

Dog Friendly on a lease

Parts are stroller friendly

Stocksdale Park just east of Liberty, Mo., has a great mountain biking trail system that wraps around an open field along with a walking path. Recently a new disc golf course was installed for those wanting to fling discs at chained goals. The trail in the woods has a nice windy feel and exits out to the open field, giving you an easy out. There is also a paved path area, playground and a dog park. Worth the drive.