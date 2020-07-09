Top 4 places to go antiquing around Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looking to do some antiquing around Kansas City? We checked out some of best locations to make some amazing finds and you don’t have to go far to get there.

#4 West Bottoms

First Fridays and Saturdays can be a treasure hunters paradise in the West Bottoms. So many shops to check out like Bottoms Up and Good Juju. I have found real treasures like a pair of 17th century Venetian Pricket candlesticks. You just never know what is going to show up at any given time.

#3 Brass Armadillo

Head on over to Grain Valley to the Brass Armadillo, one of the largest places to hunt for antiques. Right off I-70 highway, you’ll find the 42,000 square-foot showroom featuring more than 500 dealers. Like most huge antique malls there is a little bit of everything including toys, vintage, furniture and primitives.

#2 Antique district at 45th and State Line

There are several shops worth checking out around this section of town. Find a parking spot and enjoy an afternoon walking between the various stores featuring everything from furniture to fashion. You’re guaranteed to find a lot of vintage and in the style of antiques, and occasionally you will come across a true period antique.

#1 River Market Antiques

Here you’ll find four floors with an eclectic mix of antiques and vintage ware. You never know what you’ll find with inventory that changes constantly. It’s a cornucopia of multiple dealers with everything from the 18th century to modern. Plus, don’t forget to check out the basement full of great quality vintage clothing.

River Market Antiques is hard to miss on the corner of 5th and Wyandotte in the historic River Market district. If you see the huge Lewis and Clark Expedition mural, you’ve found its parking lot, and you’re just steps away from 30,000 square feet filled with antiques and vintage items.

Honorable Mentions

These spots didn’t quite make our Top 4, but they’re still worth a look for those antique hunters with a few weekends to spend finding the perfect piece. Glenwood Antique Mall is new, and I have been impressed with the quality of antiques they have. Greenwood Antique district has lots of good primitives and vintage. And, downtown Belton has a few interesting shops worth checking out too.