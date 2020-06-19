Top 4 spots to enjoy the Kansas City skyline

If you’re trying to grab a perfect shot of Kansas City’s skyline, it’s all about location, location, location! Here are our Top 4 spots where you can grab a picture and enjoy the view!

Kaw Point Park

The view from Kaw Point Park of downtown Kansas City.

This park won its spot in the Top 4 not only for a great view of the skyline and river, but it also has its own spot in the history books. Visit and you’ll be walking in the footsteps of Lewis and Clark who camped here for a few days in 1804 during their famous expedition.

The Scout Statue

Drone shot taken from Penn Valley Park of the Scout and the skyline.

On a hill in Penn Valley Park, just off of 31st Street, you’ll catch this view. Simply park near the skate park and walk down to the Scout statue. The statue itself is pretty amazing to see, but it’s the view of downtown that will take your breath away.

Summit Street Overpass

Kansas City skyline view from the Summit Street overpass.

If you drive to this spot near 16th Street and Summit Street and walk to the overpass sidewalk, you are guaranteed a great view of the skyline with Bartle Hall up front. Just be considerate as this spot is near a residential neighborhood and the FBI building.

The skyline view from the Liberty Memorial in the 1960s versus today.

Liberty Memorial

This view is one of the may reasons to visit the National World War I Museum and Memorial. Grab your camera and take a walk to the top level. Look north for one of the best views of the Kansas City skyline. This view of Union Station and the skyline has graced many postcards over the years, documenting the ever-changing city. Above you can compare a shot from 1960s to one from 2019.

Honorable Mentions – Berkley Riverfront Park & Waterworks Park

Two parks earned an honorable mention for their views of the Kansas City skyline. Both provide a good view of downtown, but the following locations edged them out of the top 4.