LECOMPTON, Kan. — At the end of every Zip Trip, FOX4 shows off the town from a different perspective. For the first trip, we visited Lecompton, Kansas.

Drone video shows highlights of downtown, historic buildings and museums, and even the Scenic River Drive that connects Lecompton to Lawrence.

How fitting that this town was first named “Bald Eagle.”

Watch the video embedded in the top of this story.