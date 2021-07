KANSAS CITY, Kan. — At the end of every Zip Trip, FOX4 shows off the town from a different perspective. Witness the views and variety at Legends Field in KCK.

Drone video shows the stadium in relation to the Kansas Speedway, not far away. Fly over the entrance gate, soar hundreds of feet above the field and see only some of the many things Legends Field has to offer!

Take me out to the ball game!

Watch the video embedded in the top of this story.