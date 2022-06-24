PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — As part of FOX4 Zip Trips, Kerri Stowell is featuring spots to check out on your voyage to or from all the cities we’re visiting this summer. This week we stop in Prairie Village and take a short drive to Kansas City and Overland Park for some educational experiences.

In the heart of Kansas City, Missouri, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is an art lover’s dream.

The museum features a rotation of world-famous exhibits.

“You never want to visit the museum without seeing our Caravaggio and we are really excited for one of the shows we have coming up this summer, Art Deco,”

On the front lawn, a 9-hole mini golf course called Art Course, described as an interactive experience where you literally step inside a piece of art.

“One of the things that is most rewarding about Art Course is there are absolutely some skill shots in the course, but there are also a number shots that are based off luck. We find it’s fairly common that children will beat the adults,”

Also back this summer, special events like Tivoli Under the Stars.

Watch your favorite films in the outdoor cinema every Friday night through the fall.

“It’s a handful of curated films selected by Jerry Harrington, the legacy of the Tivoli, and it’s going to be sort of cult nostalgia, unexpected, but also peppered in some family favorites,”

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is open Thursday through Monday. Make reservations and buy tickets online.

About 30 minutes away in Overland Park, Kansas, families are making memories at the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead.

The educational farm transports visitors back to the early 1900’s.

“We have wagon rides drawn by horses, a real horse-drawn wagon ride. We also have cane pole fishing. So the kids are putting live worms on the hooks and casting them in to catch their first fish. And then of course we have our goats. Kids get to go in and pet the goats and they get to love on the goats and they actually get to bottle feed them as well,”

There are more than 250 animals on the 12-acre farm including bison, bald eagles, bobcats and baby lambs.

“We’ve got a lot of school groups during the week and on the weekends, we get lots of people, locals and people from out of town. We keep track of where everyone is coming from and we get people from all 50 states, even other countries,”

“There’s a lot of positive energy here and people get a lot of joy out of volunteering with the kids that are just having a blast,”

The Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 31. Daily admission tickets are sold at the gate.