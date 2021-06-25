Zip Trip Detours: Fresh produce and a variety of wines are a short drive from Lake Olathe

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — In Wellsville, Kansas, Voigts Greenhouses and Fresh Produce is Bill Voigts’ dream come true. Voights started farming in 1961 and never stopped.

“We do it the old-fashioned way,” Voights said. “We still use a hoe. We don’t use black plastic. Our techniques are the same as they were 60 years ago.”

Voigts offers fresh produce, an assortment of plants, and gardening supplies every day.

Customers come from near and far.

“Fort Scott, Emporia, Topeka, over in Missouri, St. Joe… They come from everywhere,” Voigts said. “It’s the same people back year after year. A lot of the people who have been with us are getting old. They’ve been around a long time.”

Some of the main attractions at the greenhouse are tomatoes and sweet corn.

“Our main tomato is big beef,” Voights added. “We’re trying a new one now called ‘roaster.’ They both have tremendous flavor, a lot of juice. A big tomato, a slicing tomato. And the sweet corn is a triple sweet.”

Voigts says tomatoes are ripe now and the sweet corn will be ready to harvest in July.

Twenty-three minutes northeast of the farm in Olathe, KC Wine Co is open for business.

“People like to get here early and grab a table,” Events Coordinator Taylor Roesch said. “We’ve got live music, food trucks, yard games. There’s just a lot to do out here.”

The winery offers 14 varietals of wine. The company grows a Cheval, a Norton, a Chambourcin, and much more that are very well known in this region. They also have Cabs, Merlots, Riesling, Chardonnay, and the list goes on.

The winery also offers hard cider, wine slushies and “vine coolers,” a popsicle version of its popular slushy, which is now available at liquor stores and at Kauffman stadium.

“We went opening weekend and sat by our little booth and watched people order, and we were just so proud,” Roesch added. “It’s crazy to think from the get-go we didn’t know what we were doing and didn’t even know how to make wine to watching people buy us at the K.”

Next door to KC Wine Co is KC Pumpkin Patch.

“There’s 40-acres to wander. We’ve got a four-acre pond. We have vineyards all over. Just beautiful spots,” Roesch said.

The pumpkin patch is set to open to families in the fall. It’s recommended to check their Facebook page for an update on events.