In Paola, KC Watersports is a wakeboarder’s dream.

“We are an on-water terrain park. We have ramps, rails and the unicable system,” said Sean Hollonbeck, Owner of KC Watersports.

No boat? No problem! The overhead cable system is designed to pull riders around the private lake.

“We have two different cable systems. We have a beginner cable system, so if you’ve never done it before, we have great programs like the ‘Learn to Ride’ program where we teach you how to get up. Or if you’re already an experienced rider, you can come out and enjoy the cable park,” said Hollonbeck.

A surf shop on property is fully stocked with gear to purchase and equipment to rent.

“If you don’t want to ride, we definitely have places just to hang out and chill” said Hollonbeck.

“We have a beach area with some sand and picnic tables, just a great area to come and hang out as well if you don’t want to do wakeboarding. We do have a liquor license, so you can come out and grab a drink. We will have food trucks out here this summer as well regularly. And a couple other large events and national competitions.”

KC Watersports is open seven days a week, visit its website for more info about hours, pricing and special events.

About 10 minutes away, Bull Creek Distillery is a must-stop in Spring Hill.

“Everything that we do here from our bands to our food to the layout and landscaping, we try to make it have a destination feel,” said Dwaine Hood, director of operations.

The distillery sits on 30 acres and is home to Bull Creek Bourbon and flavored vodkas.

“We brought in a chemist to help us make this latest round of bourbon with the intent to introduce it to new bourbon drinkers. One of the things we hate the most is when somebody tries whiskey or bourbon and gets that kick in the mouth kind of feeling, so we challenged him. We wanted him to create a product that when the customer drank it, their first reaction was oh wow, this is really good,” said Hood.

The distillery houses a full restaurant and bar surrounded by outdoor patio spaces with breathtaking views.

“You see people doing selfies everywhere, and we love that. It’s fun to be a part of people’s families and memories,” said Mike Denny, Bull Creek Distillery owner.

“We love families and we love pets. On any day of the weekend, Friday or Saturday, you’ll see kids out here running around until 10 o’clock at night. We have corn hole, we have a big Jenga board, live music playing all the time. We love that we can sit back and watch families let loose and enjoy themselves.”

Check Bull Creek Distillery’s Facebook page for daily updates on bands and special events.