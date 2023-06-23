OLATHE, Kan. – FOX4 is featuring Lenexa during a Zip Trip on Friday, and we have a couple places to detour on your way to or from suburban Kansas City.

Our first detour is the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm, a portal to the past.

“We are living history, 1860’s style,” events coordinator Alexis Radil said.

The Mahaffie Farm gives visitors an authentic glimpse of life on the frontier, from blacksmith and cookstove demonstrations to stagecoach rides.

“When James and Lucinda Mahaffie moved here to Kansas territory in the late 1850’s, they brought with them five children, and just like many families today, they wanted to make a better life for themselves and educate their children,” Radil said.

“In the census records, Mr. Mahaffie listed himself as a farmer, but just like farmers today he needed a side income. We are about 12 miles away from Westport and we made a natural stopping point for the stagecoach line ‘Barlow, Sanderson and Company’ to have their stagecoaches change horses, but we are a home station so that means not only can the horses be changed, but the passengers can hop off the coach and get a lovely meal cooked for them by the Mahaffie family,”Radil said.

The Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm is open year-round, Monday thru Saturday from 10 a.m., to 4 p.m.

Our next detour is the Kansas City Automotive Museum, also in Olathe, celebrating the history of transportation in the metro.

“Kansas City has always been a car crazy town. We got involved with cars in the very early 1900’s. People were building their own cars here in town,” curator Roscoe Yoder said.

“This museum is an eclectic collection of imports of domestic cars and sports cars to traditional family cars. The idea is to entertain everybody and educate everybody, from children through the older people,” Yoder said.

The museum opened to the public in 2014 and has since become a popular meeting place for car enthusiasts, historians and special events.

“We own only two cars. We have a little Essex up in the front room and a Chrysler you saw out on the pad with our name on it. All the other cars are loaned it to us, anywhere from a few weeks to a few years,” Yoder said.

The “Drive-In” area features a new themed exhibit every month.

“We’ve had in this room, Rolls-Royce and Bentley, Jags, trucks, every car you can imagine, Mustangs and Corvettes of course,” Yoder said.

The Kansas City Automotive Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday. You can buy tickets at the front desk and be aware that reservations are required for larger groups.