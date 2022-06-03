KANSAS CITY, Mo. – As part of FOX4 Zip Trips, Kerri Stowell is featuring spots to check out on your voyage to or from all the cities we’re visiting this summer. Our first stop is Kearney, and along the way you’ll find a thrill seekers paradise: Worlds of Fun!

“They’re going to have fun without reservation. That’s the big key right there, no reservations needed. We had that last season because of COVID restrictions, but we don’t have it this year,” Sean Cunniff, Worlds of Fun Manager of Public Relations and Communications, said.

The theme park is home to world-record rollercoasters and world-class events. First up: “Celebrate America.”

“There’s nothing quite like riding The Patriot and seeing The Patriot lit up in fireworks on the Fourth of July,” Cunniff said.

Grand Carnivale is a must-see international festival that runs from July 23 through August 7. Coming this fall, the “Halloween Haunt.”

“It’s the largest Halloween attraction in the Midwest. There’s so much scaring and thrilling going on, and during the day, there are tricks and treats with The Great Pumpkin Fest,” Cunniff said.

Speaking of treats, there are a variety of dining options throughout the park.

“We have a new relationship with Betty Rae’s Ice Cream. We have park exclusive ice cream flavors that you can only get at Worlds of Fun. The first one we have is popcorn flavor,” Cunniff described.

“We have a new monster-rella stick. It’s about the size of my forearm of monster-rella, mozzarella cheese stick. It’s so much cheese, it’s so good, it’s so bad for you, but it’s so good you can’t help but love it.”

Check Worlds of Fun’s website for an update on hours and special events.

About 20 minutes away in Liberty, the Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary is open for business.

“Martha Lafite grew up in Liberty and went to local schools. She had more than one horse during her lifetime and a couple of dogs, and she loved being outdoors in nature, and she always wanted to have a wildlife sanctuary,” said.

Martha passed away in 1975, but her dream for a nature sanctuary lived on in a trust.

More than a dozen hiking trails connect the wildlife areas.

The sanctuary is open seven days a week. The interpretive center is open Tuesday through Saturday. There’s no cost to visit, but donations are appreciated.