BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — As part of FOX4 Zip Trips, Kerri Stowell is featuring spots to check out on your voyage to or from all the cities we’re visiting this summer. This week we stop in Colonial Gardens and take a short drive to Independence for some fresh air!

In Independence, Get Air Trampoline Park is a jumping good time with wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits and much, much more.

“We have a ninja course, two obstacle courses, our open air area is what you see behind me. We have balance beams, surf boards and a little air area for jumpers under 46 inches,” said.

The trampoline park offers sessions for jumpers of all ages and abilities.

“The parents like our open floor design. No matter where you are in this park, you can see where the kids are,” said. “We’ve got some really nice massage chairs in the corner that they can enjoy while they watch the kids.”

Toddlers have free rein every Tuesday and Thursday morning while the first Saturday of each month is reserved for jumpers with special needs.

“We keep the music down a little bit lower. All of the families that come in are special needs families, so they all understand what each person is going through and it’s a great time for them for sure,” “For safety, we have the lifeguards that are on the deck and they’re watching what’s going on with the kids. We have all the padding that covers the spines and everything is padded.”

Get Air Trampoline Park is open seven days a week.

Fifteen minutes away in Blue Springs, Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area is a popular destination for nature lovers.

The nature center houses live animals and a 3,000 gallon aquarium.

“We get school groups in here all spring and all fall, so we get lots of programs that way. We get mom groups who come in and bring their kids in to enjoy the nature center.” “We’ve got a number of snakes and turtles for them to see, and sometimes if we have someone available, someone will get out a snake and give them to have an up close and personal introduction.”

The nature center is surrounded by more than a thousand acres of land and eight miles of trails.

“We’ve got an ADA accessible trail that’s about 3/4 of a mile long and it’s paved. We’ve got one other paved trail that’s about a half a mile long, so those are our simpler trails. Good for strollers and good for folks who need assistance. But then we also have trails that are a bit more rugged.”

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area is open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is free to enjoy!