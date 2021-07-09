Zip Trip Detours: Zip line and shop near Legends Field

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Thrill, adventure and great shopping awaits you not far from Legends Field. If you want to make a full day of your trip out to KCK, we have some “detours” you can make.

Zip KC

Just about 15 minutes southwest of Legends Field in Bonner Springs, Zip KC is a zipping good time.

Zip lining is our main gig, that’s what we do day to day,” Cassie Harrald, the operations manager, said. “We also have a 5K obstacle course challenge like a mud run. We also have a haunted hike in the month of October. We have a mobile zip line, a mobile ninja obstacle course.”

Zip KC opened to thrill seekers in 2013.

“We’re slowly growing over time,” Harrald said. “We started as a shack at the end of the road. Now we are thriving company with two shacks!”

The high-flying adventure park offers 20 tours each day at eight people per tour.

“We have our hike and zip tour and our tower tour. The hike and zip tour is for those people who might be a little nervous, so it’s smaller and closer to the ground. You start on the ground and you end on the ground. So if you’re nervous of heights, that’s the one we recommend,” Harrald said. “The tower tour is where you’re on a 40 foot tower zipping through the woods.”

Tours start at $60 per person.

“We are open every day but Monday. So, Tuesday through Sunday, we are out here zipping.”

Go to zipkc.com to reserve your spot.

Legends Outlets

Back in KCK near the field, Legends Outlets is open for business. There’s something for everyone at the mall.

“We have your more upscale shops like Tory Burch, Michael Kors, and Coach, but we also have Forever21 and H&M,” marketing director Jessica Kinsey said. “We just recently announced that later this summer, Rally House and Vera Bradley will be opening. So we’re really excited about that.”

In addition to shopping, the outdoor mall is launching a summer workout series on Saturday mornings on “the lawn.” It’s open to everyone, and the best part, it’s free.

“We just thought it would be a great way to get people back out and moving again after being stuck inside for so long,” Kinsey said.

You can reserve your spot on the Legends Outlets Facebook page.

Also happening this summer, the Dave & Buster’s rooftop is reopening. And stay tuned for different events popping up every weekend through the fall.