KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department said one person is seriously injured after a crash on Missouri 150 Highway early Monday morning.

Investigators said a silver Chevy Ventura van was traveling eastbound when it struck a GMC C7500 Straight truck that was hauling dirt.

According to police, the Chevy was exceeding the speed limit when it came upon the slower-moving GMC pulling onto Highway 150 and was unable to stop.

The crash sent the right front of the Chevy van under the GMC truck.

A passenger in the van not wearing a seatbelt was thrown into the back of the front seats. She was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Chevy was not injured.

The driver and two passengers in the GMC truck were not injured. The crash closed eastbound lanes for about two hours.

