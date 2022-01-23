1 critically injured in overnight crash Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was struck by a truck Saturday morning on an interstate.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. near I-435 southbound and NE 53rd Street.

The driver of a black Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on Interstate 435, and the driver saw a silver Kia Spectra parked in a southbound lane of Interstate 435 with no lights or flashers to warn drivers.

Police say a male pedestrian came from in front of the Kia Spectra and into the path of his vehicle, knocking the pedestrian into the next lane of traffic, reports say.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.