1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting near N 48th and Richmond in KCK

Picture of shooting scene near N 48th and Richmond

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man is dead and another is arrested after a shooting inside of a house on June 20.

Officers were called to a home near N. 48th Street and Richmond Avenue around 5 p.m. on Saturday evening. They found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, Vincent Locke, 31, was taken to a nearby hospital. He died soon after, Public Information Officer Nancy Chartrand told FOX4.

The suspect was arrested at a nearby hospital. He had minor injuries resulting from the fight, police said. His name has not been released pending charges.

Investigators believe at this time that the two people involved were related in some way.