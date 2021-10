KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a person was killed in a stabbing Friday afternoon in the Northland.

Police responded to the stabbing around 3:30 p.m. near 62nd Street and North Topping Avenue.

Police said the victim died there at the scene and one person is in custody.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.