1 dead, 1 injured after early morning crash near 18th and Merriam Lane in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police are investigating after an early morning crash Thursday left one person and injured and another dead.

The crash was reported just after 1:30 a.m. in the area of 18th Street and Merriam Lane.

Police say the driver of a vehicle was north on 18th Street when they took the ramp to Merriam Lane. At the bottom of the ramp they continued north across Merriam and off the roadway, where they wrecked.

A passenger in the vehicle, a woman in her late 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.