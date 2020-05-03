1 dead, 1 injured after semi strikes cars on I-49 near Harrisonville

Picture shows smashed vehicle on a tow truck after a crash on I-49 involving a semi and two vehicles.

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — One person is dead and another is injured after a three-vehicle crash involving a semi on I-49, the Missouri State Highway Patrol stated.

The crash happened at 6:50 p.m at the 161 mile marker, just northwest of Harrisonville.

I-49 crash involving semi from SCOUT cameras.

According to the MSHP Troop A’s Twitter account, a car broke down on the right side of the northbound road. Another person stopped their vehicle to help.

That’s when a semi truck struck both vehicles.

SCOUT cameras showed a semi truck parked in the median. At least half a dozen emergency vehicles lined the interstate, and one lane was closed down.

The MSHP Troop A stated their Major Crash Team responded to the incident.

No other information is available.

At 6:50 p.m., we were advised of a crash on SB I-49 at the 161MM north of Harrisonville. Apparently, a car broke down on the right side of the road & another person stopped to help. Then a semi struck the cars. 1 person was killed & 1 injured. Our Major Crash Team is responding. pic.twitter.com/LFAyRddJg1 — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) May 3, 2020