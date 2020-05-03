1 dead, 1 injured after semi strikes cars on I-49 near Harrisonville

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — One person is dead and another is injured after a three-vehicle crash involving a semi on I-49, the Missouri State Highway Patrol stated.
The crash happened at 6:50 p.m at the 161 mile marker, just northwest of Harrisonville.
According to the MSHP Troop A’s Twitter account, a car broke down on the right side of the northbound road. Another person stopped their vehicle to help.
That’s when a semi truck struck both vehicles.
SCOUT cameras showed a semi truck parked in the median. At least half a dozen emergency vehicles lined the interstate, and one lane was closed down.
The MSHP Troop A stated their Major Crash Team responded to the incident.
No other information is available.