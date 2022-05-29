KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department said one person is dead and one is injured after a shooting early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at 71 Highway near 45th Street and Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd just after midnight where police responded to a shooting call and located a vehicle stopped on the highway southbound above Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.

While approaching the vehicle, officers located two people in the car that had been shot. One of the victims, an adult female, was unresponsive. Another victim, an adult male, was conscious and indicated that shots were fired into their vehicle from another unknown vehicle at that location.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, where the woman died. The male victim has non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

KCPD says officers and investigators closed the highway for 1-2 hours to gather evidence on the scene.

If anyone was in this area on the highway at this time and saw anything they are asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.