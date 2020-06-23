1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near 83rd and Flora in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has died after a shooting in Kansas City’s Marlborough Heights – Marlborough Pride neighborhood early on June 23.

Police responded at 2:20 a.m. to a shooting near 83rd Street and Flora Avenue, according to a statement from KCPD. The caller said they saw a victim near the intersection in front of a residents.

When responders arrived, the found a man who had been shot and was unresponsive.

EMS declared the victim dead at the scene.

This is Kansas City’s 89th homicide.

Not long after, another man arrived at a hospital. He had reportedly been shot too, and he was treated in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit directly at 235-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.