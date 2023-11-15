PLATTE CITY, Mo. — The Platte City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday night that left one person dead and another person injured.

Police responded to a shots fired call just after 6:20 p.m. in the Wendy’s parking lot off Running Horse Road and Platte Falls Road.

When officers arrived on scene they found two men down in the parking lot.

The two victims were taken to the hospital where one was pronounced dead and the other victim is reported to be in critical condition, according to Platte City Police Chief Joe Wellington.

It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting as police are actively working the crime scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.