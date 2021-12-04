1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Southeast KC Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide near E. 88 PL. and Manchester.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 10:30 p.m. Friday night. Upon arrival, officers found two victims who had been shot.

One of the victims, an adult female, was unresponsive. Police began CPR, and EMS declared the victim deceased at the scene.

The other victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is a subject of interest, but no one is in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at (816) 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for an arrest in this case.