1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in KCK’s Argentine neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon in the Argentine neighborhood.

The shooting was reported just after 4:30 p.m. near South 29th Street and Strong Avenue.

Police tell FOX4 one person was found dead at the scene and another victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

No description of the victims or a suspect has been given at this time.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will update as details become available.

Police are continuing to investigate what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

