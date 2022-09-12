AUBRY, Kan. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly single-vehicle crash Monday night in Johnson County, Kansas.
The crash was reported just after 6:40 p.m. at West 171st Street and Mission Road, near Stillwell.
Johnson County MedAct tells FOX4 one person was reported dead on scene. No identity has been released at this time.
A second person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
This is a developing. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as details become available.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
