1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Independence and Indiana in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a double shooting on November 16 in KC’s historic Northeast neighborhood.

Police were called at 11:15 p.m. to the 3400 block of Independence Avenue, near Indiana Avenue, for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a male and a female on the sidewalk.

The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

Detectives are searching for information and processing the scene. However, police stated the suspect is unknown at the time of their release.

Police ask anyone with information to call Homicide detectives directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

This is Kansas City’s 162nd homicide in 2020.

