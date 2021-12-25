1 dead, 1 injured in KCK Christmas Eve shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and one injured Friday evening.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of North 73rd Place on a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers found two people inside a residence. One person was deceased, and another person was injured with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say there are currently no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

