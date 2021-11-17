1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near 15th and Walker Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a double shooting Wednesday night that has left one person dead and one person injured.

Police responded to the shooting just before 7:30 p.m. near North 16th Street and Walker Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds outside a home. He was taken to an area hospital and remains in critical condition.

A second victim was found dead inside a vehicle near 15th Street and Waverly Avenue. They have not been identified at this time.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.