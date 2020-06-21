1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near 18th and Vine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured following a shooting early Sunday morning.

Just before 1:45 a.m. officers responded to a shooting in the area of 18th and Vine.

Officers located a man on the ground in a nearby parking lot. Police say he had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police later determined that another man who arrived at the hospital by private transportation with non-life threatening injuries had come from the same location.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Detectives are speaking with witnesses to try and gather evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline 474-TIPS.