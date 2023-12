INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One person is dead after a crash on I-70 in Independence on Wednesday night.

The crash happened on eastbound I-70 when a car rear-ended another vehicle around 11:40 p.m., according to police.

The driver of the rear-ended vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver who hit the car was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, according to police.