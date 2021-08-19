1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash near K-7 and Shawnee Mission Parkway

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash Thursday night.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 p.m. under the bridge on northbound K-7, near Shawnee Mission Parkway.

One vehicle with two people inside was reported to have heavy damage.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Overland Park Regional in critical condition.

It is unknown at this time if any other vehicles were involved.

The crash is under investigation.

