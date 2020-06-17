1 dead, 2 critically injured in triple shooting near 27th and Jackson in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead and two women are critically injured Wednesday afternoon after a triple shooting in Kansas City, police say.

The deadly shooting happened just before 4 p.m. near 27th Street and Jackson Avenue in Kansas City’s east side where officers found a car on its side with the three victims inside.

Before police arrived, people who drove by stopped to help and render aid. The two female victims were taken to the hospital.

At this time, police don’t know if this was a drive-by shooting and they don’t have any suspect information so far. The people who stopped to help said they didn’t see anything.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene to gather more information, and this story will be updated.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.