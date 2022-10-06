INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Two people are in custody after a shooting left one person dead at a gas station in Independence, Missouri.

Independence police officers responded to the shooting at the Road Star gas station off U.S. 40 Highway around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found one person dead, according to police.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Not long after the victim was found, two people were taken into custody in connection to the incident.

The two suspects will not be identified until formal charges have been filed.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

