1 dead, 2 injured in crash near 23rd and Noland Road

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two others injured Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers were dispatched to 23rd and Noland Road around 4:30 p.m. on a report of a multi-car crash.

Witnesses told police that a crash happened when the driver of a Kia Soul rear ended a BMW 5 Series that was stopped at a red light on Noland Road.

The driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital, but later died of their injuries. The driver and a passenger in the Kia Soul sustained serious injuries in the crash.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Kia was traveling well over the speed limit at the time of the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.