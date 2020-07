KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two others injured Friday night.

Police responded to a one vehicle crash around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Blue Parkway and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

According to police, one person inside the car was killed in the crash and another person suffered critical injuries.

A third person in the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This story is developing.