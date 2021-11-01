1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a crash in Leavenworth, Kansas, police said.

A Leavenworth police officer found street sign damage and debris in the roadway on Tonganoxie Road near Shenandoah Drive.

A vehicle was traveling south on Tonganoxie Road when they lost control and drove off an embankment.

A 23-year-old man was dead at the scene, a 22-year-old woman was taken by Life Flight to a Kansas City hospital in critical condition, and a 24-year-old man was taken by ambulance to a Kansas City hospital in critical condition.

Police said all three people are from Leavenworth County.

The traffic unit of the Leavenworth Police Department is investigating the crash.