1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting at 67th Street, Paseo in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting overnight at 67th Street and The Paseo, Kansas City police said.

The shooting was reported about 12:45 a.m. Monday, April 19, Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police department spokesman, said in an email.

Police officers responding to the scene were then notified that a vehicle with multiple shooting victims arrived at a nearby hospital.

At the hospital, police found three people who had been shot, Becchina said.

One victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead.

Two people were reported to be injured — one with life-threatening injuries and another with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Back at 67th Street and The Paseo, officers found evidence of a crime scene, Becchina said. Detectives were canvassing the area for witnesses and processing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered in the case for information leading to an arrest.

The killing marks the 46th homicide reported in the city this year. By this time last year, the city recorded 44 homicides.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android