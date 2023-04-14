KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police detectives are investigating a shooting Friday night that has left one person dead and two others injured.

The shooting was reported just before 8:30 p.m. at a gas station near E. 35th Street and Prospect Avenue.

It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting.

Police said the three victims were taken to the hospital where one of them died from their injuries. The other two victims are reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information or names of the victims have been released.

Detectives are continuing to work the scene looking for evidence and witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.