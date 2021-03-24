1 dead, 3 hospitalized in high-speed crash in Kansas City’s East Side

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead and three people are in the hospital after a car smashed into a tree last night in the southern part of the East Side region, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police and medical teams responded to the crash at 7:15 p.m. near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Vineyard Drive. They found four victims involved with a single-car crash.

The driver, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three female passengers were all taken to the hospital. Police did not release any of their conditions.

Police said that the vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Impala, was driving south on Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard. The driver was speeding when the car left the roadway and struck a tree on the driver’s side.

The driver and one of the passengers were not wearing seatbelts. The other two passengers were.

This is the 13th traffic death this year, according to the police statement.

