LYONS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas turnpike Monday afternoon.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver on the turnpike between Emporia and the Emporia service area.

The caller told KHP that they saw the van weaving through traffic, as well as speeding up and slowing down, before leaving the highway, hitting a tree, and catching fire.

In addition, the caller reported to KHP that they ran to the car and pulled the three children, an 8-year-old, a 5-year-old, and a 3-year-old, from the car.

According to Lehnherr, the responding trooper was two miles away. Upon arrival at the scene, the trooper and the caller attempted to pull the driver from the van but were unsuccessful due to the fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 8-year-old was taken in critical condition to a children’s hospital in Kansas City, the 5-year-old was taken in critical condition to a hospital in Wichita, and the 3-year-old was taken in serious condition to a hospital in Emporia.

According to Lehnherr, the victims of the crash are not local.