KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, one person died and five others were seriously injured after an overnight crash involving five vehicles.

Investigators said the driver of a rollback tow truck was attempting to tow a disabled maroon Kia Sorento in the left turn lane of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard at Eastwood Avenue.

The driver of the tow truck turned on his overhead lights and began making a U-turn to pull into place for the Kia. A black Dodge Avenger was traveling west on Martin Luther King Boulevard, at a very high rate of speed and failed to stop for the red traffic control and tried to drive between the tow truck and the stopped Cadillac.

The Dodge struck the Cadillac, the tow truck, the Kia, and the Pontiac before coming to final rest quite a distance west of the initial impact location.

The driver of the Kia and the driver of the Pontiac and her passenger were not injured in the collision. The driver of the Cadillac was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tow truck was not injured in the collision.

Five occupants in the Dodge were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries, but all stable and non-life-threatening.