1 dead after crash in Miami County leaves pickup fully engulfed

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — A person is dead after a truck was found on fire in a ditch off of a rural Kansas road southwest of the metro, according to a statement from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Responders with the sheriff’s office were called to 359th Street and Harmony Road at 9:35 p.m. on Dec. 8. When they arrived, they found a 2007 silver Chevrolet Silverado fully engulfed. Rescuers were delayed by the heat until fire crews could extinguish the flames.

A person was found dead inside the truck. The identity is unclear at this time.

The driver was believed to have been traveling east on 359th Street after coming from Harmony Road, which is a 90-degree angle turn to the right. The truck left the roadway, struck a culvert and became immobilized, according to the statement.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the crash to call investigations at (913)294-3232, or remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at (816)474-TIPS(8477).