1 dead after crashing into semi on northeast Kansas highway

HORTON, Kan. — A deadly crash in northeast Kansas on Friday left one person dead after the driver of a car crashed into the back of a semi truck’s trailer.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 75 near the Sac and Fox Truck Stop.

The driver of a semi-truck was pulling out to go southbound on U.S. 75. As the semi was entering the intersection, the driver of another vehicle was southbound and crashed into the rear of the semi-trailer.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 46-year-old Socorro Mercado, from Minnesota. She was wearing her seat belt, according to KHP.

The driver of the semi was not injured.



