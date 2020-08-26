1 dead after large truck smashes into dumpster enclosure in Mission

MISSION, Kan. — A truck driver is dead after a crash near Johnson Drive and Metcalf at about 7:45 this morning.

Mission police said the driver was heading southbound on Metcalf on Aug. 26 when the truck left the roadway. The vehicle, which appeared to be some type of hauling truck, traveled down a grassy hill and crashed into a brick structure housing dumpsters.

FOX4’s crew saw the damage – the truck’s cabin was completely smashed. Debris lay strewn across the scene.

A medical examiner had yet to arrive on scene.

This was a single-vehicle crash. No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation. Police have not identified the driver, but officials plan to release more information later.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is made available.

